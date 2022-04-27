Advertisement

H.S. scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 26th

Baseball, softball, and lacrosse
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASEBALL

CVU 7, South Burlington 3

Colchester 7, Rice 2

Missisquoi 11, Montpelier 9

Blue Mountain 17, Northfield 0

Green Mountain 10, Mill River 0

Otter Valley 7, Fair Haven 6

Milton 15, Harwood 5

Springfield 9, Woodstock 3

Bellows Falls 9, Windsor 6

Hartford 9, Mt. Mansfield 7

SOFTBALL

Missisquoi 19, Colchester 2

Danville 14, Lake Region 3

Blue Mountain 19, Northfield 0

Green Mountain 21, Mill River 2

Otter Valley 10, Fair Haven 2

Rutland 12, Burr and Burton 4

Milton 14, Harwood 2

Windsor 13, Bellows Falls 6

Hartford 17, Mt. Mansfield 6

South Burlington 15, CVU 1

Lyndon 16, Rice 1

Middlebury 19, Burlington 4

Vergennes 16, BFA - Fairfax 4

West Rutland 14, Poultney 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

BFA - St. Albans 17, CVU 13

Mt. Mansfield 12, Essex 11

BOYS LACROSSE

Stowe 8, Spaulding 7

Harwood 16, Mt. Abe 1

Rutland 6, Woodstock 5

