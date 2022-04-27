H.S. scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 26th
Baseball, softball, and lacrosse
BASEBALL
CVU 7, South Burlington 3
Colchester 7, Rice 2
Missisquoi 11, Montpelier 9
Blue Mountain 17, Northfield 0
Green Mountain 10, Mill River 0
Otter Valley 7, Fair Haven 6
Milton 15, Harwood 5
Springfield 9, Woodstock 3
Bellows Falls 9, Windsor 6
Hartford 9, Mt. Mansfield 7
SOFTBALL
Missisquoi 19, Colchester 2
Danville 14, Lake Region 3
Blue Mountain 19, Northfield 0
Green Mountain 21, Mill River 2
Otter Valley 10, Fair Haven 2
Rutland 12, Burr and Burton 4
Milton 14, Harwood 2
Windsor 13, Bellows Falls 6
Hartford 17, Mt. Mansfield 6
South Burlington 15, CVU 1
Lyndon 16, Rice 1
Middlebury 19, Burlington 4
Vergennes 16, BFA - Fairfax 4
West Rutland 14, Poultney 10
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA - St. Albans 17, CVU 13
Mt. Mansfield 12, Essex 11
BOYS LACROSSE
Stowe 8, Spaulding 7
Harwood 16, Mt. Abe 1
Rutland 6, Woodstock 5
