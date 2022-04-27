Jane Young confirmed as US attorney in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jane Young as New Hampshire’s next U.S. attorney.

Young, former deputy attorney general in New Hampshire, was nominated by President Joe Biden in January. She was confirmed on a voice vote.

“I’m confident she will serve New Hampshire with distinction as the state’s chief federal law enforcement officer,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement. “Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the law, public service, and justice. As a native Granite Stater, I have no doubt Ms. Young will channel her passion and expertise to ensure the needs of New Hampshire are met.”

“Jane Young is an exceptional choice for U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, and it is encouraging to see her confirmed to the position with bipartisan support,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said. “Her stellar record of investigating and prosecuting criminals, and her deep commitment to justice, gives me confidence that Ms. Young will serve Granite Staters with distinction.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)