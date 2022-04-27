NH man charged with lying to police about youth center abuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An Epping man has been accused of lying to police investigating abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

According to the attorney general’s office, Travis Garand, 24, man was charged Tuesday with making a false report to law enforcement for telling state troopers that someone tried to sexually assault him. A phone number for Garand could not be located Wednesday, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested last April. Lawmakers are considering a $100 million fund to settle claims brought by nearly 450 former residents who have sued the state with allegations involving more than 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

In June, another man was charged with four counts of providing a false report to law enforcement. According to court documents, he told police he was abused several times by two staffers at the center but records showed that he had never been at that facility.

