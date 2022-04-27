Advertisement

Ohio company claims it can eliminate ‘forever chemicals’

Researchers claim they have found a way to destroy so-called forever chemicals like those in...
Researchers claim they have found a way to destroy so-called forever chemicals like those in Vermont's landfill runoff.(Courtesy: Battelle Memorial Institute)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers claim they have found a way to destroy so-called forever chemicals like those in Vermont’s landfill runoff.

We’ve told you how Casella and state regulators are puzzling over how to dispose of toxic PFAS chemicals, byproducts of manmade products like Teflon and ski wax.

The Ohio-based Battelle Memorial Institute says it has found a way to break down the chemicals using superheat and pressure in their “Annihilator” mobile lab.

Engineers for the company say the process does not leave a byproduct.

They say they’re working to scale up the new technology and bring it to states like Vermont.

“It’s a huge development because we are completely destroying the PFAS, we don’t leave a byproduct behind that we will be concerned with. That is a game change to completely destroy PFAS and not have another byproduct to be concerned about,” said Amy Dindal of the Battelle Memorial Institute.

They say it costs about $65 to incinerate a gallon of effluent but they’re working to make that cheaper.

