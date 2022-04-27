Advertisement

Pieciak stepping down from Department of Financial Regulation

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak is stepping down. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A shakeup in leadership at Vermont’s consumer watchdog agency.

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak is stepping down.

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Phil Scott said Pieciak will leave to pursue other opportunities.

Pieciak became a familiar face during the pandemic when his department was tasked with crunching COVID data.

He’s been leading the department since 2017.

“Mike has been a valuable member of my Cabinet. He’s been a highly effective manager, a strong advocate for consumers and the economic revitalization of our state, and stepped up to serve on my COVID response leadership team,” Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement.

“I am proud of what we accomplished to ensure the fair treatment of Vermonters in their financial dealings, and, when necessary, right wrongs on behalf of consumers. I am grateful to have had this opportunity to serve Vermont.” Pieciak said in a statement.

Pieciak’s last day is May 16.

Deputy Commissioner Kevin Gaffney will serve as interim commissioner after that.

