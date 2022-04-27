Plattsburgh to revamp parking fees system this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parking changes are coming to Plattsburgh this summer. After four years in the works, new paid parking kiosks are coming to the city’s beach and downtown.

Now that city officials have signed off on the new kiosks, the system is scheduled to go in over the next two months. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the idea behind moving to a paid parking system is to invest in the city’s highly sought resources.

“I think that’s fair to ask the people who use the commodity to pay for the commodity,” Rosenquest said.

The Common Council has not settled on rates but is looking at $2.50 an hour, $18 a day, and $30 a season for beach parking. The beach parking is currently free for Plattsburgh city and town residents and starts at $11 a day for out-of-towners.

Downtown proposed fees are $1 an hour, $7.25 a day, $90 for a quarterly permit, and $324 for a yearly permit “That money placed into that reserve can only be spent to improve that area,” Rosenquest explained.

“I think it’s a bad move for both, honestly,” said Joshua Forrester at the Hidden Gem Metaphysical Supply Store on Margaret Street. He says that paid parking will be bad for business. “I feel like it’s just not for our area. I think business-wise, a lot of people already have trouble finding parking as it is, and charging to park is going to deter them from even coming.”

But the mayor says moving to this system will actually free up prime parking on main streets, which will offer free 2-hour parking for people to come and go from downtown establishments. “Even if you have a permit, you can’t park in the two-hour spot,” Rosenquest said. He says violators will get a $15 parking ticket.

Many people we spoke to have concerns about affordability and the timing of the move as many businesses try to recoup from pandemic losses. But others see it as part of the necessary growing pains to make a better downtown. “If it’s going back into things for the people who are paying, I think it’s actually a good idea,” said Garrett Stevens, a downtown resident.

The fees will only apply at certain times. For the beach, it’s Monday through Sunday from 10 to 6, and downtown it would be Monday through Friday from 10 to 4. And there are still free options including the Crete Center or parking outside the main downtown corridor.

The mayor says the Infrastructure Committee will discuss the rates next Monday.

