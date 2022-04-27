Police capture suspect in Plattsburgh bank robbery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have captured a suspect in a Plattsburgh bank robbery.

The mayor says it happened Wednesday at the Champlain Bank on Margaret Street, and that police took the suspect into custody almost immediately.

That person was being processed Wednesday evening.

