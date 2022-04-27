Advertisement

Police capture suspect in Plattsburgh bank robbery

Police have captured a suspect in a Plattsburgh bank robbery.
Police have captured a suspect in a Plattsburgh bank robbery.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have captured a suspect in a Plattsburgh bank robbery.

The mayor says it happened Wednesday at the Champlain Bank on Margaret Street, and that police took the suspect into custody almost immediately.

That person was being processed Wednesday evening.

We will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

