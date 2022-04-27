Advertisement

Richardson nominated Vt. Superior Court judge

Dan Richardson/File
Dan Richardson/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Tuesday announced his appointment of Daniel Richardson to the Vermont Superior Court.

Richardson was appointed last August as city attorney and corporate counsel for the city of Burlington. Prior to that, he was a partner at Tarrant, Gillies & Shems for 16 years. He’s a former Montpelier City Council member, former president of the Vermont Bar, and he taught as an adjunct at the Vermont Law School.

“Dan has demonstrated a deep commitment to service and a dedication to Vermont throughout his career,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “I’m confident he will continue his good work in this new role, and I appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Richardson holds a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University and a J.D. from Vermont Law School.

Richardson’s nomination now goes to the Vermont Senate for approval.

