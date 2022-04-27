Advertisement

Seasonal employers scour for workers

File photo
File photo
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no better time to be a job seeker in Vermont. The Department of Labor this week said a record number of employment opportunities are available. Our Melissa Cooney reports on how the seasonal summer job market shaping up.

State labor officials say the summer typically brings lots of employment to the state, especially in fields like construction, childcare, and hospitality, for example. This year, they anticipate even more summer job openings.

“As we gear up to full activities and full operations, we definitely will need to get back to those normal staffing numbers this year,” said Annemarie Todd with Sugarbush Resort. She says they’re on track for around 400 summer hires made up of previous seasonal employees, college students, and around 30 international students, to work weddings, golf, mountain biking, and other activities.

For about 400 students in the Essex Westford School District, a highlight of summer is the five camps being offered by the Essex Junction Recreation and Parks Department. But finding the ideal 150 to 200 folks to help operate the camps can be a challenge. “We’re fortunate that we do have some returning staff but this year has been pretty lean in the child care department and staffing, so we’re hoping to boost that up this summer,” said the department’s Maureen Gillard. She says some of those positions include counselors and pool maintenance. They typically like to have all positions filled by March, but right now about a quarter of those jobs are still empty.

And for the 55 Vermont State Parks, the goal is to hire 400 seasonal employees this summer. Their hires range from teens to folks in their 80s and come from all over the country. “We were worried a couple of months ago, but now we’re up at about 80, 85% of where we would like to be, which is not ideal, but it’s not abnormal either,” said State Parks Director Nate McKeen. He says they were getting around half as many applications as they usually do but it’s picked up in recent weeks. He adds that they’re interviewing fewer people but those interviewed are a good fit.

Cindy Robillard with the labor department says she knows employers are getting more creative and flexible by the day to attract employees, especially summer employers who rely heavily on high school and college students. “There are so many opportunities. If you have worked all winter in a seasonal job and now you’re looking for something to do this summer, those opportunities are going to be there,” she said.

