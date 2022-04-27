Advertisement

Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings

A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in their mid-20s.(girubalani garnarajan via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study from investment firm Charles Schwab shows the younger generation is already stashing cash away in their mid-20s.

The younger generation also has higher balances in their 401(k)s than Gen Xers did at the same age.

The study says younger people are saving more because they don’t expect to get pension plans.

In 1981, 84% of full-time workers at large companies had pensions; by 2020, that number dropped to 28%.

Researchers found that millennials are worse off in nearly all aspects of their financial well-being.

They graduated into the great recession, dealt with the COVID and a second recession. They’re also gearing up for what financial analysts predict will be another recession paired with high inflation levels.

But there is one thing millennials are focused on and that is cryptocurrency.

The study found that 25% of millennials plan to invest in digital currencies, compared with about 5% of baby boomers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
File photo
Vermont game wardens investigate fatal shooting of pet dog
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing in Essex Junction.
Gov. Scott: Workforce shortage threatens pandemic recovery
Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon...
Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal

Latest News

Researchers claim they have found a way to destroy so-called forever chemicals like those in...
Ohio company claims it can eliminate ‘forever chemicals’
File photo
Montpelier proposed housing projects attract interest
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange
Burlington landlords are on the hook to weatherize the least efficient rental properties in the...
Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules