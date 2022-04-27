Tips on how to decode marketing buzzwords at the grocery store

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of us try to buy healthy products when we go shopping, but there are many marketing buzzwords that can make “green” eating blurry.

For instance, you might see foods that have the “USDA Organic” seal. Others make claims of being organic, pesticide-free, nontoxic or otherwise “healthy.”

The Better Business Bureau warns that many of those are marketing buzzwords designed to make you pay a bit more, thinking you are buying a better product.

They advise getting your smartphone out when you shop to do a bit of research.

“We are encouraging people to dig in a little deeper into what the standards are. How foods are processed, how the crops are farmed, how the animals are raised and which types of ingredients are used on that final product. So don’t just go by the label,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni's full conversation with Paula Fleming.

Click here for more of the BBB's tips on how to decode common food labels.

