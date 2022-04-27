Top 3 on 3 for Monday, April 25th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s starting to feel a little more like Spring outside, and local athletes are taking full advantage. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, We’re talking more UVM lacrosse! Kevin Winkoff had 5 goals on the day for Binghamton, but not here. He was all alone on the breakaway, but Ryan Cornell came up with the stuff, one of six saves on the day as Vermont coasted to that 17-10 win.

At number two, Essex downed South Burlington on the baseball diamond Saturday, but the Wolves had the play of the day. Two on for the Hornets, Andre Bouffard got the ground ball to short, Brady Havers threw home to gun down the runner at the plate, then Kiefer McGrath realized there was a runner headed for third! Baxter Lowell made the tag for the spectacular double play.

But the play of the week comes to us from St. Mike’s softball. The Purple Knights entered Sunday’s contest with St. Rose needing one homer to tie the program record for dingers in a season. Jenna Devens would tie the record early in the game...then added another in the 6th to set a new mark! Meghan Connor the next batter...and SHE went yard too! If that wasn’t enough, St MIkes would walk it off and sweep the doubleheader. Purple Knights earning the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

