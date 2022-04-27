Advertisement

Tractor-trailer creates I-89 backups Wednesday morning

Police say a tractor-trailer that tried to back up on the interstate caused a headache for some early morning commuters Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a tractor-trailer that tried to back up on the interstate caused a headache for some early morning commuters Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of St. Albans.

Troopers say the truck driver was hauling fuel and missed the off-ramp at Exit 19. So they say he tried backing up to make the exit, but in doing so, he went off the road.

Police say they had to pull the truck out to prevent it from rolling.

The southbound lane was closed for about an hour while the tractor-trailer was pulled back onto the roadway.

