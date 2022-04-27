US Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the next few weeks, local firefighters and the U.S. Forest Service will be doing controlled burning in the Green Mountain National Forest.

Only a small portion of the over 400-thousand acre forest will be subject to these prescribed burns. About 200 to 600 acres between the Manchester and Rochester stations will be methodically torched to help with a number of ecological concerns.

Elissa Borden spoke with the Forest Service’s Ethan Ready about the benefits of the burns.

