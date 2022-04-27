Vermont schools to benefit from $13.5M in HVAC upgrades

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are available for schools that want to upgrade their air quality systems.

At least 200 schools across Vermont have applied so far, and eventually, 400 could share the $13.5 million to improve air quality by upgrading HVAC systems and air quality monitoring. The first time funding was available for this purpose was in 2020 and back then 365 schools participated.

“The sort of positive impacts of improving indoor air quality are really well documented in terms of education and education outcomes and health outcomes. And of course, we know that energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce climate change,” said Jody Lesko with Efficiency Vermont. She says another goal of improving air quality is to slow the transmission of COVID.

The funding will be prioritized by need and schools are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.