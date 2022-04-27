Advertisement

Vermont schools to benefit from $13.5M in HVAC upgrades

File photo
File photo(WDAM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are available for schools that want to upgrade their air quality systems.

At least 200 schools across Vermont have applied so far, and eventually, 400 could share the $13.5 million to improve air quality by upgrading HVAC systems and air quality monitoring. The first time funding was available for this purpose was in 2020 and back then 365 schools participated.

“The sort of positive impacts of improving indoor air quality are really well documented in terms of education and education outcomes and health outcomes. And of course, we know that energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce climate change,” said Jody Lesko with Efficiency Vermont. She says another goal of improving air quality is to slow the transmission of COVID.

The funding will be prioritized by need and schools are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
File photo
Vermont game wardens investigate fatal shooting of pet dog
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing in Essex Junction.
Gov. Scott: Workforce shortage threatens pandemic recovery
Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon...
Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal

Latest News

Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules
Researchers claim they have found a way to destroy so-called forever chemicals like those in...
Ohio company claims it can eliminate ‘forever chemicals’
File photo
Montpelier proposed housing projects attract interest
Burlington landlords are on the hook to weatherize the least efficient rental properties in the...
Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules