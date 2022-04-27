Vt. widow spreads message of organ donation

WOODSVILLE, N.H. (WCAX) - April is National Donate Life Month, a call for people to consider becoming organ donors. Adam Sullivan introduces us to one widow who knows about organ donations all too well.

“We have these shirts, ‘My daddy is a hero.’ And he really is,” said Carrie Bogie, whose husband, Nick, tragically died after a logging accident in Ryegate several years ago.

As she sat by her husband’s side in the hospital, a social worker mentioned that Nick -- who was just 26 at the time -- could become an organ donor. “And at first I was very upset because I wasn’t ready to accept that he was actually gone,” Bogie said.

Eventually, a family decision was made that Nick would be a donor. “His brother said something that made me realize this was the right choice -- that ‘if everybody had a piece of Nick, the world would be a better place,’” Bogie said.

Recently, Bogie and her daughter, Brynn, visited Cottage Hospital in Woodsville to help promote the importance of donating life. She found out she was pregnant with Brynn the day before Nick died, but she never had the chance to tell him.

“One of his kidneys went to a 12-year-old boy. Another went to a one-year-old little girl,” Bogie said. Brynn is now 10. She never met her father but she knows his life is carrying on. “And that is what kept me going.”

“One donation could save up to 75 lives,” said Kelly Hussey with Cottage Hospital, one of many hospitals around the region that coordinates organ donations with the New England Organ Bank out of Waltham, Massachusetts. “It doesn’t matter of any of your illnesses, or your sickness, or how you died, you could be a possible donor.”

Those who help facilitate the process say it’s a discussion that is best not done at the bedside. “Sometimes you are not expecting that. You’ve just lost a loved one and you are grieving and you don’t want to hear somebody asking for donations,” Hussey said.

Bogie and her husband never had that talk. “Please talk to your family and talk about your wants and wishes, because it is really hard for a wife. I was 24 years old. I never thought I would have to make that decision,” Bogie said.

More than a decade has passed since Nick’s accident. And, as the anniversary of his death comes around every year, this grieving Groton woman knows life goes on. “It is a sad day for us but it is the day seven people’s lives were saved,” she said.

There are currently 100,000 people across the United States waiting for a donor with 6,000 of them in New Hampshire alone.

