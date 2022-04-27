Why aren’t any Democrats challenging Scott?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is in his third term in office and won’t say if he wants a fourth.

The Republican says he’ll make that decision at the end of the legislative session. In the meantime, with six months to Election Day, there is not a single declared candidate for governor. We asked former Governor Howard Dean -- where are all the Democrats?

“If the governor announces he’s not running, you’re gonna see a lot of people jump in that race, but most of the people who would be considered pretty good Democratic candidates have other jobs. I do not think they want to give up their other jobs in order to take on a guy who got 59 or 60% of the vote the last time,” Dean said. Scott actually won 68% of the vote in 2020.

Asked whether he thinks Scott will run again, Dean said it’s anybody’s guess. “I think with Phil Scott, what you see is what you get. I think he’s a good governor. I think he doesn’t terribly enjoy being governor and I think there’s part of him that would rather be home, you know, maybe running his business again or something like that. But you know, I’ve been in this seat five times -- whether I was gonna run for reelection or not -- and just so much goes into it, it’s such a personal decision,” he said.

A University of New Hampshire poll this week found that 56% of respondents think Scott should definitely or probably run again.

