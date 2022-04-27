BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be another cloudy, blustery day on Thursday before we start to see some improvement in our weather for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered morning snow showers, mainly in the northern mountains. We may see some breaks in the clouds by the late afternoon, but it will still be breezy and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be a bit warmer on Friday as skies become partly sunny. Temperatures by the afternoon will still be about ten degrees below normal with highs in the low 50s. High pressure continues to build in for the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. With below normal temperatures expected for one more day on Saturday, we should be close to normal for the second half of the weekend with highs near 60 on Sunday.

Seasonable temperatures continue into early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with our best chance of rain showers for the week. Highs through the second half of the week will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

