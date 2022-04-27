Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be another cloudy, blustery day on Thursday before we start to see some improvement in our weather for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered morning snow showers, mainly in the northern mountains. We may see some breaks in the clouds by the late afternoon, but it will still be breezy and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be a bit warmer on Friday as skies become partly sunny. Temperatures by the afternoon will still be about ten degrees below normal with highs in the low 50s. High pressure continues to build in for the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. With below normal temperatures expected for one more day on Saturday, we should be close to normal for the second half of the weekend with highs near 60 on Sunday.

Seasonable temperatures continue into early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with our best chance of rain showers for the week. Highs through the second half of the week will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
File photo
Vermont game wardens investigate fatal shooting of pet dog
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing in Essex Junction.
Gov. Scott: Workforce shortage threatens pandemic recovery
Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon...
Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Jess has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast