BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm start to the week, the next couple of days will be downright raw. Cooler air will continue to work in as Wednesday goes on. Showers will also become more numerous with valley rain and mountain snow showers. Snow showers will work into northern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom this evening, leading to the potential for some minor accumulations.

The Green Mountains, Adirondacks and parts of the NEK have the potential to see 1″ to 4″ of new snow through Thursday. Non-mountainous portions of north central Vermont could see a light dusting to an inch. This could lead to some patchy slippery spots to start Thursday.

Conditions don’t improve much Thursday. While showers will become less numerous as the day goes on, there will still be plenty of clouds, and it will feel cold for this time of year. Highs will only be in the 40s, but with breezy conditions and gusts to 30 mph, wind chills will be in the 30s through much of the day. Low pressure parked to our east will keep a good amount of clouds around on Friday, particularly in eastern areas. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year through the work week and into the start of the weekend, but at least the weekend starts dry.

Notable improvements arrive late in the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures returning to the low 60s. Next week starts with warmer temperatures.

Hang in there through this dreary stretch. There will be plenty of moments to take Max Advantage of by this weekend!

-Jess Langlois

