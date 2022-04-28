2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women in Washington County are charged with selling or distributing a regulated drug with death resulting, a felony in Vermont.

Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says these cases don’t come up often, and when they do, they’re not an easy task.

“While Vermont suffered a record-breaking year in the number of overdose deaths, only a small percentage of those cases have resulted in a criminal prosecution,” Thibault said.

In 2021, Vermont saw 210 overdose deaths, up from 158 in 2020.

Now, after a monthslong investigation by the Montpelier Police, Cindy Abbott, 51, and Rennee Guy, 28, are charged in the death of Matthew Hayes, 22.

According to police, Hayes was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier in September 2021.

Toxicology reports show Hayes ingested a mix of cocaine and fentanyl, and police say Abbott and Guy gave it to him.

Thibault says the women have prior drug convictions, one of the factors he considers when deciding whether to charge someone with supplying a fatal dose of drugs.

“Is there acceptance of responsibility, what’s the person’s own substance use or circumstances, what is their criminal history or criminal record? There is no one-size-fits-all and I think that’s the benefit of Vermont’s criminal justice system. It allows the parties and ultimately the court to take a holistic look at the person we’re dealing with,” Thibault said.

But some say prosecution isn’t the answer.

“More often than not when we prosecute those cases, we are... prosecuting a sick person for the death of another sick person. So certainly I think about needless suffering and I think to what degree is our community made safer?” said Scott Pavek of Winooski, who is in recovery from substance use.

Pavek says as a state, Vermont needs to move toward decriminalizing substance use.

“If we want to move forward in this overdose crisis, we really need to make some key policy decisions in terms of is this a criminal or a health issue,” he said.

Pavek recommends implementing overdose prevention sites in Vermont. He’s advocated for them in Burlington where he works as a substance use policy analyst. He says harm reduction sites provide access to resources including substance abuse prevention, housing and legal services.

“We could guarantee that Vermonters no longer had to guess and risk their lives, multiple times a day, simply because they have a condition that makes them sick,” Pavek said.

Thibault says prosecution is a step toward closure for family, friends and loved ones who have lost someone to substance use.

A judge instituted several conditions of release for Abbott, plus a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Guy did not appear in court and a $50,000 arrest warrant has been issued.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.