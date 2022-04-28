Bradford lawmaker to run for Vt. secretary of state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont lawmaker has announced she is throwing her hat into the ring for Secretary of State.

Representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford, confirms to WCAX that she is kicking off her campaign next Tuesday. She has served in the House since 2005 and is chair of the Government Operations Committee. She joins two other Democrats in the August primary -- Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum. No Republicans have jumped in the race yet.

Current Secretary of State Jim Condos is not running for reelection.

