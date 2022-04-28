Burlington School Commissioners vote on new BHS design

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School Board chose “option c” for a new Burlington High School and Burlington Technical Center campus. That design they chose is expected to cost about $181-million.

Of the five suggested designs, this one has lowest cost, most community support, and includes ease of traffic

“I really wanted to make sure we were responsive to what students wanted to see in a building,” said Burlington School Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “Lots of light. Lots of connection to the outdoors.”

While no major concerns about the high school were raised, some are worried about the technical center. 10 different high schools use the center. Those community members say they haven’t felt involved in the design process.

“You are required to give equal consideration to all students in the district. Students from Fairfax should get the same consideration as students from Burlington on technical education,” said Chuck Lacy, from MMUUSD in Jericho

Flanagan says they’ll make sure to involve that community more going forward.

“I hear the feedback. We need to reach out more to our partner districts who have students that come to the technical center,” he said. “We genuinely want this to be a program that meets the needs of our region.”

Flanagan says while they’ve picked a design, this is only conceptual and there’s still room for changes.

“I’m very excited about the decision tonight,” Flanagan continued. “The school board made a huge decision for the citizens of Burlington for the next 50 years, hopefully more.”

The design team will hold another public hearing before completion of a final plan, which should be done in July.

Flanagan says they’re still on track for a new school to open by fall of 2025.

