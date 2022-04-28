Champlain College students protest school’s handling of sexual assault cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 Champlain College students walked out of class Thursday to protest the school’s handling of sexual assault cases.

Students gathered in the center of campus to protest the college’s practice of allowing students with Title IX violations to remain in leadership positions. Title IX was passed in the 1970s and prohibits sex-based discrimination.

Students say they are demanding increased transparency about the process. “We’re tired and we’re exhausted and we’re sick of this. We’re hurting. We’ve been hurt over and over again and not protected. They haven’t done everything they can to help us,” said Ava Warren, a student taking part in the walkout.

College administrators declined a request for an interview and instead issued the following statement: “We take all reports of sexual misconduct seriously and strive to remove all barriers for students to report issues and access support and resources. Our policies are in line with federal guidelines, utilize fair practices, and maintain the privacy of all involved.”

The protest follows similar recent student protests at the University of Vermont over the school’s Title IX office.

