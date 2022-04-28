City of Winooski tackles results of equity audit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Winooski recently commissioned an equity audit, the results of which described the city as diverse but not necessarily inclusive.

The city has long been considered one of the most diverse municipalities in the state, with a large population of new Americans. It also recently passed a charter change -- later approved by lawmakers -- that extended voting in local elections to noncitizens.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott about the results of the report and what comes next.

Click here to read the draft report

