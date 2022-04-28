CVU, South Burlington boys lacrosse teams stay unbeaten

HINESBURG and SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU and South Burlington boys lacrosse teams emerged victorious from Wednesday’s unbeaten battles with Burr and Burton and Middlebury respectively.

CVU downed the Bulldogs 9-8 in overtime while South Burlington rolled the Tigers 14-7 on home turf. The wins set up another matchup of unbeatens Friday night when the Wolves host the Redhawks.

