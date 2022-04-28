Event offers hands-on training to prevent overdoses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Chances are the opioid epidemic has touched some part of your life.

In Plattsburgh on Thursday, the Champlain Valley Family Center held a Family Resource and Opioid Overdose Prevention Day for members of the community to learn more about substance abuse treatment options.

It was free to attend and offered hands-on training for Narcan use and fentanyl strips.

Seventeen different recovery centers in the region were there, as well as representatives from law enforcement.

Event organizer Denis King said it’s important for those dealing with substance abuse issues to know there is a community supporting their recovery.

“I hope everyone takes away one, the resources available in this community, and two, I hope they visualize how everyone is working together. We are all different organizations, nonprofit, for-profit and we’re all working in different buildings but we all have the same goal and that’s to better this community,” King said.

Click here for the Champlain Valley Family Center’s website where you can find resources.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.