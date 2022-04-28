Hochul prioritizes child care on New York college campuses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Could child care be coming to college campuses in New York? Gov. Kathy Hochul says yes and is offering up state dollars to fund it.

Hochul says the North Country needs more child care options. During a visit earlier this week, she said she wants to bring child care to college campuses.

“That’s one of the reasons people can’t go to get an education, who is watching the kids? So we are dedicating money to that as well,” said Hochul, D-New York.

“I was delighted to hear that,” said John Kowal, the president of Clinton Community College.

Kowal says that is the exact kind of thing Clinton Community College wants to be able to offer its students.

“A significant portion of our student population is nontraditional. They are working adults, they are people who have families, have children,” Kowal said.

Kowal says the lack of child care in the region is already impacting current students and their pursuit of a degree.

“We try our best to provide as many of the services we can to our students to make it as least cumbersome a pathway to their completion of their program here,” Kowal said.

SUNY Plattsburgh does have a child care facility on campus open to students and faculty.

Clinton once did, too, but it was shut down for budgetary reasons.

Now, Kowal has a lot of questions, like is this a one-time funding option to get started or would it be an annual commitment from Albany?

“Investigate what the need is, what the potential different scenarios might be, I think to think very widely on it to see different options that might be available,” he said.

Kowal says he’s not sure what it would look like on campus just yet and a lot of research needs to be done before giving any kind of timeline, but he is interested in collaborating with SUNY Plattsburgh or private partners in the community to turn this idea into a reality.

“We are certainly open to all sorts of possibilities in terms of moving forward,” he said.

Kowal says at first the child care center would likely be for students and staff until they get up on their feet, then they would love to work with partners in the community to see about opening it to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.