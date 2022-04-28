Lawmakers, advocates push environmental justice bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Making public policy fair for all citizens is the aim of an environmental justice bill nearing the finish line at the Statehouse.

Vermont is home to some 7,000 mobile homes, many with decades-old drinking and wastewater systems that are almost always built on private property.

“They are largely left out of the public funding conversation just by virtue of being recognized as a private organization,” said Nate Lantieri with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s Mobile Home Program.

And water infrastructure is just one challenge. Lantieri says extreme weather also poses challenges. While seven percent of the state’s population lives in mobile homes, he says they made up 40% of flood victims during Tropical Storm Irene.

“The longer we put this off, the closer toward an unsustainable solution we’re looking for these communities,” Lantieri said.

Lawmakers are looking for a way to have more voices of mobile homeowners at the decision-making table. That’s the idea behind a bill that would create the state’s first environmental justice policy, giving low-income Vermonters a seat at the table. Supporters say Vermont is one of just a handful of states without an environmental justice policy.

“You’re not only looking at who is experiencing health disparities or a lack of environmental benefit, but how we get that infrastructure and those environmental benefits into those communities,” said Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County.

Under the bill, state agencies would be required to view state policy through a lens of equity. It defines who is considered part of an “environmental justice population” and creates an 11-person advisory committee appointed by lawmakers made up of members of marginalized and low-income groups including mobile home communities, people in isolation, migrant farmworkers, and new Americans.

“This is as much about an economic development and a redevelopment bill as it is a public health and environmental health bill,” said Rep. Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield.

The measure would also create an online mapping tool to track the impacts of pollution, traffic, severe weather, and other disproportionate environmental burdens on marginalized communities. Lawmakers say it will also help track the progress when it comes to housing, health, education, and more. “When we can compare our dollars invested, where they’re going, for what purpose and for what benefit and outcome,” Dolan said.

The bill carves out around $700,000 to pay for the mapping tool and fund new positions, but some have said it will cost upwards of $3 million to adequately fund the effort.

With the end of the session set for next Friday, advocates are hoping to get the bill across the finish line by then.

