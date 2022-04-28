Advertisement

Montpelier to take down pocket park occupied by homeless

The Guertin Pocket Park on Main St, in Montpelier.
The Guertin Pocket Park on Main St, in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier plans to dismantle a public parklet and put it into storage after numerous complaints concerning members of the city’s homeless population occupying the structure.

After extensive debate in recent weeks, the Montpelier City Council made the decision Wednesday night to take down the Guertin Pocket Park in the coming days. The pergola structure used to be along the bike path next to the Winooski River but was moved last year adjacent to the Shaws supermarket after similar hygiene and safety concerns. But those concerns have persisted in the new location, with police responding to numerous calls, including an assault and people going to the bathroom in public.

Ken Russell, the chair of the city’s Homeless Taskforce says the conversation over serving the homeless all gets back to having adequate housing. “People need a place to go. There are some options for shelter and motels but those fall short, people fall through the cracks, people end up outside. Whatever they’re doing, they’re human beings and they need shelter,” he said.

More housing and services are on the way to central Vermont soon. A former Berlin motel will soon provide transitional housing and social services, with construction slated to be completed this summer.

