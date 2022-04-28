Mt. Mansfield snowpack prompts concern over rising lake levels

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the snow continues to melt in the higher elevations, Lake Champlain water levels will continue to creep up. And for lakefront homeowners, that could be a cause for concern. But the National Weather Service says don’t panic... yet.

Lake Champlain water levels on Thursday were up to 99.3 feet, according to the National Weather Service, and while that’s just slightly under flood level, it’s no cause for concern as of now. Water levels usually peak around this time of year at around 99 to 100 feet.

“With the spring melt of the snow, we get all the runoff into the Lake Champlain basin. So, the lake levels do rise and typically reach their highest point around May the 1st each year,” said the NWS’ Peter Banacos.

Blanchard Beach in Burlington on Thursday. (WCAX)

But what’s interesting about 2022 is that there’s still 53 inches of snow at the stake on Mount Mansfield -- far above average -- and eventually all of that snowmelt will make its way into the lake.

“As you may recall in April, we had some late-season events. And even this morning we had a little bit of snow at the higher elevations as well,” Banacos said.

On this day last year, Mount Mansfield had only 19 inches at the stake after a dry spring, and so the lake was only at 96.6 feet. The already high lake level from previously melted snow, coupled with the above-average snow amount left in the high peaks means there’s a potential that the lake could get above the 100-foot flood threshold.

“We do have some concern if we get a heavy rain event, that it would be enough to push Lake Champlain into a minor flood situation, but that’s difficult to project beyond seven days,” Banacos said. But even if it did, he says it likely wouldn’t cause much damage. “As that melts, it will have some impacts on the rivers but it won’t have a major impact as it would if the entire area was blanketed with snow.”

Larger issues pop up once the lake surpasses 103 feet. “Route 2 over near Sandbar State Park, the causeway going over to Grand Isle -- that can be impacted starting at about 101 feet,” Banacos said.

In 2011, lakefront property owners saw serious flooding in late April and early May. On this day, it was 101. 8 feet and eventually surpassed 103 feet, leaving some roads and homes underwater. At that point, there were still 28 inches of snow on Mount Mansfield, half of what is up there today.

Historic flooding in 2011 (WCAX)

Typically, snow on the summit disappears in late May. As to when it will completely melt this year, nobody can be quite sure. But as that snow begins to melt, the National Weather Service says they are keeping a close an eye on it.

