New Hampshire Senate rejects ending medical tech registry

The New Hampshire Senate has blocked an attempt to eliminate a registration system created to prevent a widespread hepatitis C outbreak years ago. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate has blocked an attempt to eliminate a registration system created to prevent a widespread hepatitis C outbreak years ago.

New Hampshire created the Board of Registration for Medical Technicians in response to David Kwiatkowski, who is serving 39 years in prison for replacing painkillers with saline-filled syringes tainted with his blood.

Despite being fired numerous times over drug allegations, Kwiatkowski had worked in 18 hospitals in seven states before being hired at Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire. After his arrest in 2012, 46 people in four states were diagnosed with the same strain of the hepatitis C virus he carries, including one who died in Kansas.

The New Hampshire House recently passed a bill that would eliminate the board, with supporters saying it creates unnecessary bureaucracy at a time when health care facilities are struggling to hire workers. But the Senate on Thursday killed it, citing the importance of patient safety.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

