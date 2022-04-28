New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s highest court has rejected new congressional maps widely seen as favoring Democrats.

The state’s Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday with a group of Republican voters.

The voters said the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered and that the Legislature didn’t follow proper procedure in passing the maps.

The decision may delay New York primary elections by as much as two months.

It’s also a likely hammer-blow to Democrats’ national redistricting hopes, which leaned heavily on their ability to gerrymander New York state to maximize the number of seats they could win in the House of Representatives.

