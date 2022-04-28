Advertisement

NH Senate rejects homegrown weed; still considering sales liquor stores

The New Hampshire Senate has rejected an attempt to let adults grow their own marijuana. - File photo(MGN Online / Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Senate has rejected an attempt to let adults grow their own marijuana.

Earlier this session, the House passed a bill allowing adults to have up to six homegrown plants.

But on Thursday the Senate rejected it.

The Senate is also considering another bill that would allow state-run liquor stores to sell pot.

The House said yes to that one, too.

