NH Senate rejects homegrown weed; still considering sales liquor stores

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Senate has rejected an attempt to let adults grow their own marijuana.

Earlier this session, the House passed a bill allowing adults to have up to six homegrown plants.

But on Thursday the Senate rejected it.

The Senate is also considering another bill that would allow state-run liquor stores to sell pot.

The House said yes to that one, too.

