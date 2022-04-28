Police ID Gorham homicide victims

GORHAM, N.H (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the two victims of an apparent homicide at a home in Gorham Wednesday.

Officials say Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, died of gunshot wounds. Police responded to the residence on Main Street Wednesday morning and found the bodies of the couple inside.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing but that there is no known danger to the public.

Related Story:

Police investigate suspicious deaths in Gorham

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.