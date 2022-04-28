Advertisement

Police ID Gorham homicide victims

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022
GORHAM, N.H (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the two victims of an apparent homicide at a home in Gorham Wednesday.

Officials say Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, died of gunshot wounds. Police responded to the residence on Main Street Wednesday morning and found the bodies of the couple inside.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing but that there is no known danger to the public.

