Advertisement

Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.(WSMV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in the town of Rutland.

Police say the call came in just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The person said they saw human remains on the side of the road on Route 4 near the railroad tracks in Rutland Town.

Rutland Town and City police officers responded, along with the Vermont State Police crime scene unit.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the person or how they died.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy.

WCAX News is working to gather more details and we will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont game wardens investigate fatal shooting of pet dog
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Gorham
Police say a tractor-trailer that tried to back up on the interstate caused a headache for some...
Tractor-trailer creates I-89 backups Wednesday morning
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering...
74-year-old Alabama man charged with murder in 1988 cold case investigation

Latest News

File photo
Vt. bill aims to improve state Alzheimer’s coordination
The local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 26,000 caregivers, like friends...
Why Alzheimer’s disease is driving some Vermonters into debt
Many retirees are struggling amid inflation. Rising prices are forcing some to reenter the...
Inflation forces retirees to rejoin the workforce
Inflation forces retirees to rejoin the workforce
Inflation forces retirees to rejoin the workforce