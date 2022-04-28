Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in the town of Rutland.

Police say the call came in just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The person said they saw human remains on the side of the road on Route 4 near the railroad tracks in Rutland Town.

Rutland Town and City police officers responded, along with the Vermont State Police crime scene unit.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the person or how they died.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy.

WCAX News is working to gather more details and we will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.