Too much chlorine accidentally added to Burlington water

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you live in Burlington and think your water smells like chlorine, you’re not imagining it. Too much chlorine was accidentally released into the water supply Thursday.

The city says a new automation system at the plant was adding more chlorine than it was supposed to. When workers realized it, they shut the plant down and immediately flushed nearby hydrants.

Now, they say the problem is fixed.

“Based on the results of samples we have taken throughout the distribution system and also based on our conversations with the Vermont Water Supply Division, we are confident that the water is safe to drink. We just wanted people to be aware if they got home and things smelled a little bit more chloriney than usual, they should just run their water until that taste and odor dissipates,” said Megan Moir of Burlington Water Resources.

They will be adding extra monitoring to the water Thursday night to make sure everything is back to working as it should.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.