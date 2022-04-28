Advertisement

Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A staffing shortage on Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal weed.

The board faces a May 1 deadline to approve more than 60 growing applications so cultivators can plant in the warmer months and have sales ready for the fall.

But the regulatory board still only has four staff members and state funding for the full, 15 positions wasn’t approved until March.

Pot was expected to hit Vermont shelves in October but regulators say it’s unclear when it will happen.

They also say the market’s timelines have been compressed from the start.

“We need to have a licensing staff and a compliance staff to make sure we aren’t giving licenses to those who shouldn’t have them, and so we can have people go out into the field and make sure that cultivators are abiding by our regulations,” said James Pepper of the Cannabis Control Board.

The board hopes to hire their licensing compliance and enforcement staff in the coming weeks so they can work through the application backlog.

