Vt. National Guard members poised for European deployment

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard Thursday held a deployment ceremony for members set to deploy to Europe, the first for the Air National Guard’s F-35s in the country.

Officials say the deployment of the 158th Fighter Wing will support NATO troops in Europe, specifically the air policing mission to help European allies. It takes place as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put NATO troops in Poland and other neighboring countries on high alert.

The airmen are set to go out in groups over the next week. We don’t know exactly how many are going but it will include pilots along with F-35 support crews and the rotation is expected to last a few months.

Officials say the ceremony, which will include Gov. Phil Scott and other dignitaries, acknowledges the service of the Guard members and highlights the sacrifices of their families.

