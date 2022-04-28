BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clear skies on Thursday night with bring chilly temperatures and a cold start to Friday. It will be partly sunny and breezy for the end of the work week with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 50s. The weekend will be off to a good start as well on Saturday with partly sunny skies, and highs still holding in the low to mid 50s. High pressure will build into the region for Sunday, with a nice day on the way. Skies will be back to mostly sunny, and temperatures will be warming up with highs heading into the low to mid 60s.

Near normal temperatures will continue through early next week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with the chance for a few showers. Our next weather system arrives on Wednesday with cloudy skies and periods of rain.

We’ll dry out for the second half of next week, but temperatures will be cooler. Look for partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with highs back down in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.