BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! The calendar says that we are just a few days away from the month of May, but the weather is going to feel . . . and look . . . more like it’s early March.

The slow-moving, upper level low pressure system that has been keeping it cool & blustery with snow showers is still going to bring us more of the same through the morning hours today. But then we’ll gradually clear out from west to east as high pressure builds in.

Friday will still be blustery & chilly, but most of us will get a good deal of sunshine. The exception will be our north/central & northeastern areas, where there will still be a lot of clouds and even a few flurries, as that slow low to our east backs up a little bit to the west.

Finally, we’ll clear things out, and just in time for the weekend! Saturday will still be below average, temperature-wise. But then we’ll finally get those temperatures back up to normal levels as we get into Sunday, the first day of May!

Temperatures will stay seasonably mild into the start of next week, but a couple of minor disturbances will bring the chance for a few showers, one on Monday, and the other one late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Hang in there. REAL spring weather is finally headed our way! -Gary

