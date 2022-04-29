Advertisement

Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont

File photo
File photo(WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The USDA has confirmed the first case of avian influenza in Vermont.

Authorities say the highly contagious disease was reported in a non-commercial backyard flock of poultry in Caledonia County. Samples were then confirmed at federal labs. State officials quarantined the property.

The CDC has said the public health risk from the virus remains low, adding that people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at a higher risk of infection and should take appropriate precautions.

As of Thursday, the CDC reported that H5N1 viruses have been found in commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and wild birds in 34 states. They have been tracking the health of more than 2,500 people exposed to infected birds and have so far found only found one case in Colorado.

This year’s outbreak is the worst one since 2015 when roughly 50 million chickens and turkeys were slaughtered because of the virus.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
A staffing shortage on Vermont's Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal...
Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

Latest News

Ariel Quiros (right) arriving for sentencing hearing in Burlington Friday.
Kingdom Con kingpin sentenced to 5 years prison
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
These two lovelies are looking for their fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Agatha and Kiera
x
Middlebury College student charged with assault, hate crime