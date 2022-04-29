BHS girls soccer team to be featured in UK museum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington High School girls soccer team will be in good company after being recognized for their fight in the equal pay movement.

The team says memorabilia from their equal pay game in 2019 will be featured in an exhibit in the Brighton Museum that explores the effect of women’s soccer throughout the past century.

In that game, some team members removed their jerseys to reveal custom #EqualPay jerseys underneath.

The story went viral, drawing interview requests from around the world.

That exhibit in the United Kingdom will be open this summer.

Burlington Girls Soccer is excited to share the newest portion of our EqualPay campaign… We will be included in the... Posted by Burlington High School on Thursday, April 28, 2022

