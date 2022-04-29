Advertisement

BHS girls soccer team to be featured in UK museum

The Burlington High School girls soccer team will be in good company, being recognized for their fight in the Equal Pay movement.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington High School girls soccer team will be in good company after being recognized for their fight in the equal pay movement.

The team says memorabilia from their equal pay game in 2019 will be featured in an exhibit in the Brighton Museum that explores the effect of women’s soccer throughout the past century.

In that game, some team members removed their jerseys to reveal custom #EqualPay jerseys underneath.

The story went viral, drawing interview requests from around the world.

That exhibit in the United Kingdom will be open this summer.

Burlington Girls Soccer is excited to share the newest portion of our EqualPay campaign… We will be included in the...

Posted by Burlington High School on Thursday, April 28, 2022
Related Stories:

Burlington High School girls soccer team get a world cup sized appreciation tweet

Burlington City Council backs BHS soccer team’s equal pay initiative

Young athletes call for equal pay for equal work

Young athletes win national attention over #EqualPay efforts

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
Burlington landlords are on the hook to weatherize the least efficient rental properties in the...
Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules

Latest News

Band at the rally Friday.
Young people rally for climate change in Montpelier
Rally in Montpelier for climate change.
High school students rally for climate change
One person is dead following a fiery crash on Route 5 in Irasburg Thursday.
Driver dies in fiery Orleans County crash
Young people from across the state are planning to make a big statement on climate change...
Young people to rally for climate change in Montpelier
One person is dead following a fiery crash in Irasburg.
Driver killed in fiery Northeast Kingdom crash