CV-TEC students get Blackhawk visit from Vt. National Guard

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard made a trip across the lake Friday to show students what it takes to serve.

It’s not every day a Blackhawk helicopter lands in your school’s parking lot, but that was the case for CV-TEC students, who learned that their studies could lead to a future as a soldier.

It was a 17-minute flight from Burlington to Plattsburgh for the Guard recruitment meet and greet.

“We have a lot of jobs that coincide and translate from the technical programs to what we do in the military, so we kind of did a career exploration class for the school,” said Vermont National Guard Staff Sergeant Dustin Bowman, who came to talk to juniors and seniors in the nursing, medical, and automotive trades. “Not all of them want to join the military, of course, but we want to give them the opportunity to explore their options.”

The students were able to get up close and personal to the machinery to see if it was the right fit.

“Probably not,” said Ryan Pelkey, a junior in the automotive program. He says it was fun to learn more about the military in their back yard but he doesn’t see a future where he would enlist and use these skills. But for others...

“Honestly, seeing it is making me consider it,” said Alex Seymour, a senior.

“Make some good money, and it’s always fun -- definitely something I’ve thought about,” added C.J. Belanger, a senior.

The Guard says it offers 100% paid tuition to any Vermont state school and offers the option to stay close to home, but that it’s also a commitment that lasts years and could include deployments, just like the 158th Fighter Wing’s departure now underway to assist NATO forces.

“That was the one thing I was worried about -- is going away from my family,” Belanger said.

While Belanger and Seymour come from military backgrounds and are interested in carrying on the tradition, they say college comes first. “I’ve had thoughts of going into the military and joining some type of forces but I haven’t known where to go. But working on a helicopter would be great,” Seymour said.

And these Guard members want students to know they can serve without being deployed. “We like to show them the other side of the military, serving from home and being a civilian as well,” Bowman said.

And as the Blackhawk departed, students were left to consider future options.

