Driver dies in fiery Orleans County crash

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Irasburg Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Route 5. Vermont State Police say a pickup truck heading north truck veered into the southbound lane, colliding with a tractor-trailer truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the driver, who has not been identified, died.

The crash remains under investigation.

