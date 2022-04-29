Drug Takeback Day set for Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is prescription drug takeback day in Vermont.

Vermonters last year turned in a record-breaking 3.5 tons of unused, unwanted, or expired medication at 55 collection sites statewide. The Vermont Department of Health says takeback days like these are important because they prevent the misuse of pain medications by those they aren’t prescribed for as well as being a risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. And flushing medications or tossing them in the trash is a danger to the environment and wildlife.

Will Vermont set another one this year? Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty.

Click here for details on disposal sites and ordering a free medication mail-back envelope.

Related Story:

Vermont sets record on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.