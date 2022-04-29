Advertisement

Drug Takeback Day set for Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is prescription drug takeback day in Vermont.

Vermonters last year turned in a record-breaking 3.5 tons of unused, unwanted, or expired medication at 55 collection sites statewide. The Vermont Department of Health says takeback days like these are important because they prevent the misuse of pain medications by those they aren’t prescribed for as well as being a risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. And flushing medications or tossing them in the trash is a danger to the environment and wildlife.

Will Vermont set another one this year? Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty.

Click here for details on disposal sites and ordering a free medication mail-back envelope.

Related Story:

Vermont sets record on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
A staffing shortage on Vermont's Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal...
Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

Latest News

Tom Verner and his wife founded the group Magicians Without Borders.
Vt. magician headed to Poland to bring hope to Ukrainian children
MM
Drug Takeback Day set for Saturday
MM
Young people rally for climate change in Montpelier
Vt. Tech health care students practice on a simulator in Williston.
Vt. health care students put to the test with life-like simulators