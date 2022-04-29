Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
A staffing shortage on Vermont's Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal...
Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged sexual assault
Tom Verner and his wife founded the group Magicians Without Borders.
Vt. magician headed to Poland to bring hope to Ukrainian children
Drug Takeback Day set for Saturday
MM
Drug Takeback Day set for Saturday
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol