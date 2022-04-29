Middlebury College student charged with assault, hate crime

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury College student who claimed he was assaulted by a group of Black males on campus now faces charges that he started the fight.

It happened last Saturday evening. Middlebury Police say Matthew Shanklin, 22, told officers that while walking through campus he had been “jumped” by a group of 6 to 10 Black students and suffered injuries to his leg.

After further investigation, police say they concluded Shanklin had been the aggressor and had assaulted the group after making racially charged statements to them. He faces charges including simple assault, hate-motivated crime, and giving false information to police.

He’s due in court on June 20th.

