Newsmaker Interview: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger earlier this month outlined his goals for the next year in his State of the City address, including public safety, homelessness, and economic recovery from the pandemic.

The mayor, who has been at loggerheads with Progressives on the City Council over the past year, did not get the Town Meeting Day results he had pushed for and will have to work with the council on many of the same sticking points.

We spoke with Weinberger about his plans for the coming months.

Friday Weathercast