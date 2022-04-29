Advertisement

NY recognizes North Country students with Culture of Caring Award

Apr. 29, 2022
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country sophomores were recognized by the state Friday for giving back to their community.

The entire class at Boquet Valley Central School in Elizabethtown was awarded the Culture of Caring Award from the New York State School Board Association. The awards are given for positive acts in the community, which in this case was the students’ role in cleaning up the Boquet Cemetery after it was vandalized last year.

“Our community does so much for us, it was only a matter of time before we had to give back to our community,” said Ella Lobdell, one of the students honored.

The award was a surprise to the students.

