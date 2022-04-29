Advertisement

Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting

William Pine/File
William Pine/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - A former off-duty Orange County deputy sheriff has been found guilty of a 2019 road rage shooting in Williamstown.

An Orange County jury Thursday found William Pine, 51, of Brookfield guilty of aggravated assault and lying to police. The incident happened on October 7, 2019. Authorities say two people were driving on Stone Road in Williamstown when the off-duty cop confronted them, tailgating and blocking their car with his truck. As they were trying to get away, police say Pine fired two shots, blowing out their rear window. He later denied firing the gun into the car during an interview with troopers.

The jury found Pine guilty of two counts of attempting to cause serious bodily injury and one count of lying to police.

Pine faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced in the coming months.

